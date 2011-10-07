The FTSE Small Caps index close 0.2 percent lower, underperforming both the FTSE 100 index and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.2 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Bioscience firm Abcam falls 6.5 percent as its U.S. peer Illumina Inc predicts third-quarter revenue below the market view, mainly on continued uncertainty related to levels of research funding in the United States and Europe.

Bellzone Mining surges 16.5 percent as Canaccord Genuity repeats its "buy" rating and 190 pence target price on the stock, noting that China Sonongol International Singapore, the parent company of China International Fund (CIF) and Bellzone's partner and infrastructure builder in the Kalia magnetite concentrate project in Guinea, bought 3.869 million shares in the UK-listed miner two days ago.

