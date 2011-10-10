UBS upgrades its recommendation on global equities to "neutral" from "underweight", saying two of the three catalysts that it is looking for to become more constructive on the markets have been met.

The two signs are European leaders are prepared to recapitalise banks and improving growth relative to expectations. The remaining catalyst is policy easing in emerging markets, which it says is likely to materialise by year-end.

UBS says in a note that it reduces its "overweight" allocation to implied equity volatility.

"We retain a regional preference for emerging and U.S. equities, but reduce the size of our underweight to Europe. We also raise our allocation in high-yielding corporate credit from neutral to overweight," it says.

"Overall, we anticipate range-trading markets with above-average volatility. This is not yet the environment of a sustained strong rally in global equities."

It adds they would like to see implementation of credible bank recapitalisation in a number of European countries, not a select few, to be even more constructive on global equity markets.

