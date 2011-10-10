European shares gain for a fourth straight session after French and German leaders said they would come up with a plan to ease the euro zone sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they would work out a plan to recapitalise European banks, come up with a sustainable answer to Greece and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.4 percent at 952.06 points after hitting a five-week high on Friday following better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data.

However, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index rises 1.5 percent, indicating wariness among investors. The higher the volatility index, the lower the risk appetite.

