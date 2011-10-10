Shares in German retailer Metro are down 3.8 percent as the biggest decliner in the DAX index after CEO Eckhard Cordes said on Sunday he did not wish to renew his contract, only weeks after he secured the backing of the company's biggest shareholder.

"While this news doesn't change any fundamentals we see it as bad for the sentiment in the Metro share," Silvia Quandt analyst Klaus Kraenzle writes.

"Cordes instigated the current cost cutting programme which has protected Metro's profit base in recent slowdown and hopefully still has more benefits to provide relative protection next year."

Cordes had seemed in danger of losing his job after reports he had fallen out of favour with some supervisory board members.

