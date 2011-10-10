Shares in Michael Page International (MPI) shed 4.3 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as the British recruiters' comments on uncertainty in its markets in a Q3 trading update prompt Altium Securities to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Altium points out that MPI's third-quarter gross profit like-for-like growth of 22 percent was in line with consensus but below its estimate of 25 percent.

The broker notes that MPI's management indicate that they have become more cautious in their approach and are now investing more selectively.

"We would look for some evidence of a more stable macroeconomic outlook and evidence that recruitment market growth has stabilised before taking a more positive stance," Altium says in a note, adding that it is likely to make a further cut to its forecasts.

"While the shares hold long term value attractions, in our view we do not expect outperformance during what we expect to be a period of potentially rapidly slowing NFI (net fee income) growth," the broker adds.

To see more on MPI's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net