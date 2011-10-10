The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent in early trade, while the FTSE 100 is up 0.3 percent, and the FTSE 250 index adds 0.1 percent.

LMS Capital jumps nearly 9 percent after the property firm's independent non-executive directors say they were looking to replace chairman Robert Rayne, following a disagreement over strategy as Rayne seeks to break-up the investment group.

Trading Emissions falls 3.2 percent after the British clean-energy projects developer says it will scrap its dividend following a steep drop in carbon prices, and unveils plans to re-register in the Isle of Man.

Peel Hunt cuts its target price for Trading Emissions to 55 pence from 65 pence while retaining a "hold" rating on the stock.

