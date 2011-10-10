Shares in SolarWorld fall 4.6 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology after UBS halves its price target for Germany's No.2 solar company by market value to 3.50 euros from 7 euros.

"Solarworld has increased inventories significantly during Q2, and we think this trend continued during Q3 amid poor demand. Thus, we see a risk of inventory write-downs," the broker writes.

SolarWorld is due to report third-quarter results on Nov. 14.

