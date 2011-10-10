Shares in Erste Group Bank shed 16.7 percent in strong volumes after emerging Europe's second-biggest lender says it expects to report a 700-800 million euro net loss for 2011 following writing down goodwill in Romania and Hungary and scaling back euro zone exposure.

It also says it would delay repayment of state capital to Austria and omit a 2011 dividend.

"This is clearly disappointing news. In our view, today's announcement is likely to trigger a cycle of ratings downgrades and renew concerns over capital in the light of worsening operation environment in Eastern Europe," GFI Research says.

Volumes on Erste Group Bank are more than its 90-day daily average in the first 70-minute of trading.

Shares in Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank International fall 10.7 percent.

