Shares in Antofagasta fall 0.5 percent, bucking a rally by specialty mining & metals stocks which helps the FTSE 100 index gain 0.7 percent, with traders citing the impact of a downgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley in the Chile-based copper miner.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has cut its stance on Antofagasta to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and reduced its target price to 1,080 pence from 1,250 pence on valuation grounds, with a declining growth profile and lower project returns not reflected in the share price.

The broker keeps Kazakhmys as its preferred copper play, repeating an "overweight" stance on the stock while cutting its target price to 1,400 pence from 1,640 pence, traders add.

Kazakhmys shares add 0.5 percent.

