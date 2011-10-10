Credit Suisse says it has identified 16 stocks, including BT , Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and ING , that have the potential to hold or increase their value against a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop.

It says in a note that those "self-help" companies have extensive cost cutting programmes, asset disposals, M&A activity or by returning cash to shareholders.

The remaining 13 stocks are Abertis , Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), ITV , Sanlam , Sberbank , Smiths Group , TalkTalk , Thomas Cook , ThyssenKrupp , ENI , IAG , Merck KGaA and Metro .

