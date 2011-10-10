Nomura retains a generally positive stance on European chemicals companies, saying stock prices are factoring in too much bad news, and upgrading the likes of Solvay and Lanxess , which both rise.

"Apart from continued weakness in demand from construction, plus some slippage in electronics demand from a high level, most companies seem to have experienced little more than a seasonal slowdown in volumes," Nomura says in a note.

The euro zone chemicals sector rises 0.7 percent.

Nomura's top picks in the sector are Arkema , on which it maintains a "buy" rating, and Lanxess, which it upgrades to "buy" from "neutral". The two companies rise 1 and 1.2 percent respectively. DSM rises 2.5 percent, with Nomura upgrading it to "buy" from "neutral".

It says Solvay, up 1.4 percent, is likely to enjoy some support from silica growth and rare earths, and upgrades it to "neutral" from "reduce".

Nomura cuts Wacker Chemie , down 0.7 percent, to "neutral" from "buy".

