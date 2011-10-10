Shares in UniCredit rise more than 2.5 percent, the biggest gainers in a European banking sector that is down 0.4 percent, as the Italian bank has low Greek exposure.

"Italian banks are helped by the fact that their international portfolio is very small, in most cases near zero," a Milan-based trader says. "So Italian banks suffer less than others from uncertainties over Greece."

Greece's central bank says it activates a bank rescue fund to save Proton Bank PRBr.AT, effectively nationalising the small lender

"There's a top-down view, the focus at the moment is on British banks, with last week's downgrade of RBS , and on French banks," an analyst says.

Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's largest retail bank, are up 1.6 percent, while RBS is flat and Societe Generale falls 0.9 percent.

