Shares in ABB rise nearly 2 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent stronger European industrial goods and services sector , as two brokers upgrade the Swiss engineering group to "buy" from "hold".

Brokers Jefferies and Berenberg both raise their recommendations on the stock. Jefferies, however, cut its share price target to 22 Swiss francs from 23.50 francs.

