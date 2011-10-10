The FTSE Small Caps index is up 0.3 percent approaching midday, underperforming much stronger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Petroceltic jumps nearly 13 percent as the Irish oil and gas firm says it is in talks about selling a further stake in its Algerian gas field to oil majors, according to the company's chief executive Brian O'Cathain in an interview, following an upbeat operational update on the field and news of a new finance facility with Macquarie Bank.

"Shareholders should be heartened by the results which should go some way to reinstating market confidence in the project. The debt package speaks for itself and we would only note that any lending institution is unlikely to make funds available without a serious process of due diligence," says Davy Research in a note repeating its "outperform" rating on Petroeltic.

Sportingbet falls 7.1 percent on reports that Ladbrokes may pull the plug on its potential takeover of on the online gaming group even if Sportingbet removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by selling its Turkish business, the Financial Times said on Monday

