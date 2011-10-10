Credit Suisse has cut its target prices and estimates almost across the board for the UK capital goods companies in a cautious sector review.

"While Q3 performance for the sector should contain few surprises we see current 2012 growth expectations as potentially set too high," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"Based on our view that end market momentum will slow we are downgrading EPS estimates across the sector by an average 5 percent and 2013E by 7 percent . We are now assume a low growth environment for 2012 (circa 3 percent GDP growth), the broker adds.

As a result of its cuts to estimates, Credit Suisse reduces its target price for GKN to 205 pence from 243 pence, and for Spectris to 1,560 pence from 1,600 pence, although it retains "outperform" ratings on both stocks which are its preferences amongst the more cyclical names in the sector.

The broker also cuts its target price for Weir Group to 1,850 pence from 2,000 pence, maintaining an "outperform" rating too, with the stock continuing to be its favoured structural growth play in the sector.

Credit Suisses says its least favoured stock in the sector is Laird Group based on its low order visibility and lack of a material aftermarket revenue stream, and it reduces its target price to 130 pence from 135 pence, retaining an "underperform" stance on the group.

The broker repeats its "outperform" rating and maintained 1,785 pence on Rotork which remains its key quality defensive stock call among the UK capital goods stocks.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net