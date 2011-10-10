The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.1 percent higher, lagging bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 1.8 percent.

Melrose Resources gains 7.5 percent as HSBC Securities upgrades its rating to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds, raising its target price to 235 pence from 231 pence, in a review of the UK exploration & production sector.

"The recent fall in the shares has left the company (Melrose Resources) trading at a substantial discount to our asset value. As sentiment improves in the sector this discount should gradually ease," HSBC says in its note.

Sportingbet drops 19.1 percent after mid cap suitor Ladbrokes says offer talks with the online gaming firm had been mutually terminated as the two groups had been unable to agree a structure for a deal within an acceptable regulatory environment.

Sportingbet says it is not in discussions with any other party regarding a potential offer for the company, but adds that discussions are progressing with GVC Holdings regarding a possible disposal of its Turkish language website.

