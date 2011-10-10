Shares in UK oil exploration & production (E&P) companies feature heavily on the FTSE 250 leader board, with North Sea-focused Enquest the top mid cap gainer, up 6.6 percent, as HSBC Securities upgrades its stance on the firm and five others in a sector review.

HSBC upgrades its ratings for Enquest, and mid cap peers Exillion Energy , and Premier Oil all to "overweight" from "underweight".

The broker also upgrades mid cap Heritage Oil and small cap Melrose Resources , both to "overweight" from "neutral", with small cap JKX Oil & Gas upped to "neutral" from "underweight".

"We believe the sector now looks attractive. Shares are being supported by a discount to their net asset values and should start to see support from recent asset transactions," HSBC says in a note.

"The short-term driver of performance will remain oil prices but we expect to see OPEC react to create at floor at about $90 a barrel. With a base established we believe there is an opportunity for significant potential shareholder returns through exploration drilling, which the market is ignoring in the current turbulent times," the broker adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net