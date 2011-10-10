European shares remain higher after the start of trading on Wall Street, with a renewed pledge by France and Germany to solve the euro zone debt crisis boosting optimism on both sides of the Atlantic.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.8 percent at 955.01 points.

Energy and mining shares are among the biggest gainers, as a weaker dollar helps to boost oil and metals prices. The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index is up 1.9 percent.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 1.3 and 1.8 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net