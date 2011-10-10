Shares in emerging markets lender International Personal Finance (IPF) sink nearly 10 percent, among the top FTSE 250 fallers, as the market assumes that downbeat news for East European lender Erste Group Bank may read across to IPF, but analysts pour cold water on this idea.

Erste Group Bank warns it will make make a net loss this year of up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) after taking hits on its foreign currency loans in Hungary and euro zone sovereign debt.

"Erste Bank had a profits warning today. It does Eastern European foreign-currency mortgage lending. Now it's obviously been picked up by a couple of traders.... (who) have said, Ooh, that does Eastern Europe, and it must be affected," James Hamilton, analyst at Numis Securities, says.

"But IPF does not do mortgages, it does not do foreign currency loans, and so it is not affected," he says.

Danielle James, analyst at Shore Capital, meanwhile says: "Is it the same business model as Erste Bank? Absolutely not really. And I think generally as well it's probably not the same customer profile that they're dealing with."

"I understand why people have perhaps drawn the correlation there, because it's the same regional exposure, but I certainly wouldn't expect IPF to be 'riskily' positioned."

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net