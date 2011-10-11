Futures point to European shares extending a rally into a fifth day, on optimism that policymakers are addressing the euro zone debt crisis, though with caution ahead of a vote in Slovakia on the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility.
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.2 percent.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 ALCOA Inc
No major European company reporting on Tuesday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0830 GB Ind Prod Aug
0830 GB Mfg prod Aug
1145 US ICSC chain w/e
1400 US Employ Trends Sep
