Nearly 60 percent of 162 investors say a co-ordinated recapitalisation of European banks would be good for their share prices, even though they do not expect a bank recap soon, a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows. The survey was conducted at Merrill Lynch's annual European bank and insurance conference last week.

Merrill Lynch says in a note that it estimates a co-ordinated recap of European banks would require 100 billion euros.

"Admittedly a 100 billion euros recap isn't likely to make the sector double dip recession proof. Using either a 12 percent core tier 1 ratio, or stressing banks using Basel III numbers and assuming a default in Portugal, Ireland and Greece, would lead to a deficit between 165 billion and 190 billion euros," it says.

"Grossing this up to cover the entire banking sector, instead of just our coverage universe, leads to figures more consistent with what our European economist and European credit analysts expect (200 billion and 250 billion euros respectively)."

A separate questionnaire shows almost half of the 53 investors polled expect Greece will default or restructure its debt in the fourth quarter, while 4 percent expect this month. One third expect in the first half of next year, 4 percent say in the second half of 2012 and 6 percent say 2013, while 4 percent say it won't.

