Shares in German solar company Q-Cells fall nearly 8 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index after the company on Monday said it had invited holders of its 2012 convertible bond to appoint a joint representative that would have the power to extend the bond's maturity.

One trader says that while the news does not come as a surprise but it does not help restore faith in the crisis-ridden solar industry.

The convertible bond's outstanding amount is 201.7 million euros ($275.4 million), down from an original 492.5 million, after the company bought back some bonds as part of a wide-ranging refinancing package announced last year.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.732 Euros)