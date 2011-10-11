Arkema shares rise as much as 2.2 percent after the French speciality chemicals maker confirms it expects to grow its core earnings to more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) this year, despite the global economic slowdown.

Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff makes the comments at the inauguration of two manufacturing units and the announcement of the creation of a research and development center at Arkema's Changshu site near Shanghai, China.

He also says the group still expects to make a quarter of its sales in Asia by 2015, half of which in China.

Arkema shares outperform the broader chemical index which is up 0.31 percent by 0729 GMT.

($1 = 0.732 Euros)