The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, tracking a similar modest rise by the FTSE 250 index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index slips 0.2 percent after strong gains in the previous session.

ITM Power jumps 10.1 percent after the energy storage and clean fuels firm signs a memorandum of understanding with Dutch Fuel Cell consortium for the development of hydrogen energy systems projects for clean fuel and energy storage applications.

Robert Walters sheds 3.4 percent after the British recruitment firm says growth is slowing as its markets become more challenging, as it posts a 13 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit, prompting both Altium Securities and Peel Hunt to downgrade their ratings for the stock to "hold" from "buy".

