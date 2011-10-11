(Corrects to show Whitbread as a large cap, instead of mid cap)

Shares in London-listed Intercontinental Hotels and European peer Accor fall up to 2 percent as Barclays Capital downgrades their ratings to "underweight" and "equalweight" respectively from "overweight", and makes further cuts to forecasts in a cautious note on the sector.

"We are turning increasingly cautious on the hotels sector as we expect a weakening in revenue per average room (RevPAR) trends to materialise towards the end of 2011/early 2012. Even without negative RevPAR, we believe that the hotel names tend not to outperform in periods of low or no growth," BarCap says in a note

Meanwhile, UK large cap firm Whitbread , however, bucks the broader trend, rising 2 percent as BarCap lifts its rating on Britain's biggest hotel and coffee-shop operator to "overweight" from "equalweight".

