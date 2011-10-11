Shares in N Brown Group shed 3.9 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 faller, as the British internet and catalogue home shopping firm's first-half profit proves disappointing for Investec Securities, which places its forecasts, 330 pence target price, and "buy" rating under review.

"N Brown delivered a disappointing flat PBT (pretax profit) of 44 million pounds compared with consensus of 46 million pounds and our forecast of 47 million pounds," Investec says in a note.

The broker adds that N Brown's current trading has been volatile, with a 1.5 percent decline in like-for-like sales for the first six weeks of the second-half, which it says, in its view, will put pressure on full-year forecasts.

Meanwhile, Numis Securities cuts its full-year pretax profit forecast for N Brown by 5 percent to 95.9 million pounds, retaining a "neutral" rating and 290 pence target price on the stock.

