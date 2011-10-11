Shares in Robert Walters (RWA) shed 3.4 percent, underperforming a flat performance early on the UK small cap index after the recruiter warns of slowing growth, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its rating on the firm to "hold" from "buy" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

Despite posting a 13 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit year-on-year to 48 million pounds, RWA, which specialises in placing people in accountancy, banking and IT, says markets are becoming more challenging, echoing rival Michael Page's recent update.

"In light of our more cautious stance on the economic outlook, we are materially reducing our forecasts for this year and next," Peel Hunt says in a note cutting pretax profit estimates for RWA by 12 and 30 percent in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

The broker says there is scope for margins to surprise on the upside but the deteriorating economic outlook will weigh on the shares.

