Global equities should rise by more than 20 percent by year-end, analysts at Citigroup say in a note, as the market is pricing in a too-bearish earnings-per-share contraction of around 25 percent.

The broker instead forecasts 2 percent global EPS growth in 2012 against analyst consensus of 13 percent.

"It seems that equity markets around the world have moved much faster to price in a recession than they did last time round," they say.

"Is the market right to be pricing in a meaningful recession? We think not. Our economists have cut their global GDP growth forecast to 2.9 percent for 2012, but it is still higher than the 2 percent level traditionally associated with a world recession and way above the -2 percent rate suffered in 2009."

On price-to-book, Europe ex-UK equities trade 15 percent above their 2009 low, but in that year, euro zone GDP fell by 4 percent, well off Citi's forecast 2012 contraction of 0.2 percent; while global stocks trade at a price/trend earnings multiple of 16 times, compared to 13 times at the bottom in 2009 and a long run average of 25 times, they add.

