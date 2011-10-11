Shares in Bunzl lose 2.7 percent, one of the top FTSE 100 fallers, with the index down 1 percent, as traders cite the impact of a downgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley to "underweight" from "equal-weight" on valuation grounds.

Traders say Morgan Stanley also cuts its target price for the packaging group to 755 pence from 785 pence, and says it sees Bunzl's risk-reward as one of the least compelling in the Business Services sector at present.

