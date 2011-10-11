Shares in ITV add 0.9 percent, bucking a similar fall by the FTSE 100 index, down 0.9 percent, as Panmure Gordon upgrades its rating for the British commercial broadcaster to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 80 pence from 73 pence.

"Current trading is sound, the outlook for FY 12 is a catalyst and in our view the risk-reward for the shares is skewed on the upside," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker adds that, in spite of a sombre macro backdrop, ITV's second-half advertising growth is shaping up well, with September seeing 5 percent year-on-year growth, well ahead of expectations, and the fourth-quarter tracking satisfactorily.

"FY 11 forecasts look more comfortably underpinned now. It looks increasingly unlikely that FY 10 was peak earnings," Panmure says.

