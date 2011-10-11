Shares in UniCredit rise more than 3 percent after hitting an eight-week high, as investors think the idea of the EFSF being used to recapitalise banks -- much like the U.S. TARP programme -- could help the Italian bank delay a highly dilutive capital increase.

"Markets think they're backtracking on the capital increase. A European TARP will buy them time," a London-based analyst says.

UniCredit stock closed up around 12 percent on Tuesday. It is down 38 percent so far this year, compared with a 29 percent decline year-to-date for the European banking sector .

