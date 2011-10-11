Shares in Metro drop 3.6 percent to the bottom of Germany's blue-chip index after Goldman Sachs downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and takes it off its "pan-Europe buy list".

"We believe that uncertainty around the CEO succession could weigh on the shares in the coming months as the market assesses how the company's strategy could change going forward," the brokerage writes.

The company's CEO Eckhard Cordes said on Sunday he no longer wished to renew his contract.

