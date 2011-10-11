The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower at midday, outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, after strong gains in the previous session.

Robert Walters sheds 3.4 percent after the recruiter warns of slowing growth in a third-quarter trading update, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its rating on the firm to "hold" from "buy" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

"In light of our more cautious stance on the economic outlook, we are materially reducing our forecasts for this year and next," Peel Hunt says.

Harvard International soars 32.8 percent higher to 38 pence following news, after the market close on Monday, that Geeya Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Chengdu Geeya has reached agreement on the terms of a possible 45 pence a share cash offer for the AIM-listed digital vision technology firm.

