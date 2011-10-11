Shares in Telecom Italia drop about 4 percent, underperforming Milan's FTSE MIB index of Italian blue chips, after Fitch cuts the outlook on the ratings of Italy's biggest telecom operator to 'negative' from 'stable'.

"Telecom Italia is at risk from any additional Italian government austerity measures given the limited headroom it has at the current rating level," Fitch analysts say.

Also, Goldman Sachs has cut its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "neutral", slashing its price target by nearly a quarter to 0.76 euros.

"Telecom Italia is not totally dependent on growth in Italy, but austerity there would hurt earnings," a London-based analyst says.

The stock has lost 9.3 percent so far this year, compared with a 20 percent decline in the FTSE MIB.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net