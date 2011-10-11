The FTSE Small Cap closes up 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 100 falls 0.1 percent and FTSE 250 puts on 0.1 percent.

Greatland Gold adds 5.5 percent after the miner signs a farm-in agreement for its Firetower Gold project in Tasmania with Australian-listed Unity Mining .

Robert Walters loses 5.8 percent after the British recruitment firm says growth is slowing as its markets become more challenging, as it posts a 13 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit, prompting both Altium Securities and Peel Hunt to downgrade their ratings for the stock to "hold" from "buy".

