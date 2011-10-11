Shares in Swiss biotech group Actelion rise 3.5 percent after Jefferies analysts raise the stock to "buy" from "hold" as upcoming pipeline data could boost the company.

"We believe Tracleer sales entirely underpin the current share price, hence the plethora of upcoming piepline news and possible deals should improve the still somewhat anaemic sentiment and drive outperformance," the analysts say.

Actelion is seeking to cut its dependence on its top-selling heart and lung disease drug Tracleer.

Reuters messaging rm://katie.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net