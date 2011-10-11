Shares in STMicroelectronics fall 5.1 percent, underperforming the French CAC , after Citigroup downgrades the maker of chips for cellphones, computers and cars to "sell" from "buy" and ING cuts its 2012 estimates to a virtual no-growth scenario.

"We expect STM to continue to underperform as its wireless joint venture ST-Ericsson will in our view face substantial problems stabilising the top line," Citigroup analysts say.

ING cuts STMicroelectonics price target to 5.50 euros from 6.30 euros.

"The company has already indicated that the third-quarter 2011 inventory correction could extend into fourth-quarter 2011," ING analysts say.

"Given that any improvement in market conditions in the meantime is unlikely, and with recent profit warnings in the sector, we expect the company to issue muted guidance for fourth-quarter 2011."

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net