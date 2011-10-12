European stock index futures point to lower open for equities following the rejection by Slovak lawmakers of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund and as Alcoa started the earnings season with weaker-than-expected results.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 0.4-0.6 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 ASML HOLDING NV
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Q3 Pepsico Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0530 FR HICP final Sep
0600 DE Wholesale prices Sept
0645 FR Current a/c Aug
0830 GB Claim count Sept
0830 GB ILO unempl't Aug
0900 EZ Ind prod Aug
1100 US Mortgage index w/e
