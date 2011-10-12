European stock index futures point to lower open for equities following the rejection by Slovak lawmakers of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund and as Alcoa started the earnings season with weaker-than-expected results.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 0.4-0.6 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 ASML HOLDING NV

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc

Q3 Pepsico Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0530 FR HICP final Sep

0600 DE Wholesale prices Sept

0645 FR Current a/c Aug

0830 GB Claim count Sept

0830 GB ILO unempl't Aug

0900 EZ Ind prod Aug

1100 US Mortgage index w/e

