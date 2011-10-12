Germany's OekoDAX index , comprising the country's largest renewable stocks, drops 1.4 percent after solar wholesaler Phoenix Solar issues a profit warning late on Tuesday. Phoenix Solar sheds 23.6 percent.

"Negative read-across for entire sector," DZ Bank analyst Sven Kuerten writes.

Shares in SolarWorld , SMA Solar , Centrotherm and Q-Cells are all down 3.1-5.9 percent. Norwegian peer Renewable Energy Corp , too, is down 1.1 percent.

Phoenix Solar says it now sees a 2011 loss before interest and tax of 42-49 million euros ($57-67 million) caused by high inventory writedowns due to free-falling prices for solar modules.

($1 = 0.733 Euros)