Shares in Lamprell slide 10 percent, topping Britain's mid cap faller list, after the builder of oil rigs and vessels to install wind turbines says it expects to make a $14.3 million provision to cover cost overruns on three wind farm vessel projects.

"This provision will cause a blow to investor confidence. However these windfarm liftboat contracts were signed in a competitive environment at a low point in the cycle, and we do not expect that other new build projects, which have higher margins, will be affected," says Brewin Dolphin analyst Greig Aitken.

The company also says that it sees its 2011 earnings in line with market expectations.

The outlook for the company is "encouraging", says Brewin's Aitken, despite the setback of the provision, and he raises his rating for lamprell to "buy" from "hold".

