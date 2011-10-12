Shares in Fresnillo drop 6.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.8 percent, after the Mexican miner cuts its silver production guidance for 2011 after output declined in the third quarter.

However, Fresnillo raises its total gold production target to 430,000 ounces, from 400,000 ounces, for the year, due to ongoing ramp-up at the Saucito and Soledad-Dipolos mines in Mexico.

"Fresnillo has delivered its first disappointing production results since listing," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The broker says it will review its forecasts in more detail following the interim management statement, but expects to reduce its full-year 2011 EPS estimate by around 6 percent, while retaining a "hold" rating on the stock.

Numis Securities says Fresnillo's third-quarter results are a "mixed bag but generally disappointing".

"We shall have to adjust our forecasts but expect it to net out, having a fairly neutral impact to our numbers," Numis says, repeating its "add" rating and 2,000 pence target price on Fresnillo.

Gold miner Randgold Resources is the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 0.9 percent reflecting an edge higher in the price of the yellow metal .

"With silver trading at a higher 'beta' compared to gold and given the recent market sell-off we believe that equity markets may adopt a more conservative approach to silver stocks following the sharp run up in prices earlier this year," says Oriel.

To see more on Fresnillo's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net