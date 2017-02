The STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index is the only sector in the region to trade above its 200-day moving average, a positive signal.

The gauge is down 0.4 percent on Wednesday, faring better than a 0.9 percent drop in the broader STOXX Europe 600 index .

The healthcare sector is also the best performing segment in Europe so far this year. It is up 1.6 percent versus a 15.4 percent fall in the benchmark.

