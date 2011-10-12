The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early trade, tracking similar modest falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , also both down 0.1 percent.

Desire Petroleum leaps 18.8 percent higher after it agrees a farm-in deal with fellow Falkland Islands explorer Rockhopper , with Rockhopper to acquire a 52.5 percent extra stake in part of a licence controlled by Desire, as it believes its oil field, called Sea Lion, extends into that licence. Rockhopper will in return pay for a well to be drilled on the licence.

Rockhopper shares fall 3.7 percent, with the company also saying it is undertaking a placing of up to 50 million pounds to help fund the cost of the well on the shared acreage and to complete appraisal drilling on the part of Sea Lion in its licence.

Cadogan Petroleum drops 23 percent after the explorer reports a mixed operational update on it wells in Ukraine, with the Zagoryanska 1 well proving to be non-productive after testing, while logging of Pokrovska 1 indicated areas v24/v25 to be gas bearing.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net