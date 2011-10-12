Shares in London-listed large cap utilities are weak, with International Power , Scottish and Southern Energy , and United Utilities losing 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent, as traders cite the impact of downgrades to ratings by both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Scottish and Southern (SSE) falls as Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its "Conviction Sell" list, a downgrade from "sell", while International Power drops as Goldman cuts its rating to "sell" from "neutral".

"SSE trades at a sector premium despite below average growth, high leverage and strong gearing to UK spreads. On our estimates, IPR trades at a premium, despite a weak UK spread outlook and recent FX weakness," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

Meanwhile, traders say Morgan Stanley has cut its recommendation on United Utilities to "equal-weight" from "overweight" in a UK Water sector review.

However, Morgan Sanley ups its stance for mid cap Pennon to "equal-weight" from "underweight", traders say, with Pennon shares adding 1 percent.

