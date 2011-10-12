Investors can go long on French supermarket chain Rallye and short on Casino to capture the current discount of the former versus the latter, a Paris-based arbitrage trader says.

"Whenever Casino trades below 61 euros, Rallye trades with a premium on NAV (net asset value). We are today exactly at this point, and one should play this pattern by buying 1.8 times Rallye and shorting 1 time Casino. This is almost cash for cash, so the residual exposure to market is very limited," the trader says.

"Should Casino go up, the discount will widen slowly but not enough to compensate for the leverage. Should it go down, the discount will become premium. we see the risk reward of this strategy clearly positive at this point, and advise to set it up before Casino (results) release tonight after the close," he says.

Rallye has a 51.3 percent stake in Casino.

