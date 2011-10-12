Shares in Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins rise 2.4 percent to be among the top FTSEurofirst 300 gainers, buoyed by a JPMorgan upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised target price after the stock's recent derating.

The firm now trades at an "attractive entry point", the broker says in a note, in which it raises its target to 14.93 euros from 13.60.

Jeronimo's average forecast three-year topline and earnings per share growth is 12 percent and 20 percent, respectively, against a sector average of 7 percent and 12 percent, the broker adds, "driven by highly visible pipeline of growth given structural opportunity in key market Poland".

Additionally, the balance sheet "looks healthy with 12E net debt/EBITDA at 0.5x, providing flexibility to make bolt on acquisitions and/or expand into a 3rd geography," it adds.

