Shares in Desire Petroleum add 17 percent after the company agrees a deal which will see Rockhopper , Desire's partner in an oil exploration licence off the coast of the Falkland Islands, fund the drilling of a well.

Westhouse Securities analyst Andy Matharu, who has a "hold" rating on Desire, says the farm-in deal with Rockhopper on the part of the licence the two have named Area One is "a very good deal for Desire".

"It gets them out of an immediate funding issue on that block and they also get a well which is coming up on the current campaign so there's short term relief," he says.

In the longer term, however, Matharu believes that the company will still require funds to finance the drilling of a well on the second area of the licence.

"Unless it experiences some success with the Area One well, it may find additional investor support difficult to achieve," he adds.

Rockhopper shares fall 2.9 percent, with the firm to undertake a placing of up to 50 million pounds to help fund the cost of the well on the shared acreage and to complete appraisal drilling on the Sea Lion part of its licence.

