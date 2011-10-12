Credit Suisse advises investors to have long positions in indirect plays on the emerging market consumer, citing growth prospects, currency appreciation, especially for the yuan, and attractive valuations among the key factors driving its stance.

"Both economic logic and economic policy is aimed at the consumer in emerging markets," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker says the 12th five-year plan in China is aiming to boost the consumer share of GDP, and Credit Suisse economists estimate it could rise to 40 percent by 2015 from the current 35 percent.

It says stocks such as BMW , BAT , Millennium & Copthorne and Swatch , on which it has an "outperform" rating, are among those that will benefit.

Credit Suisse says the problem continues to be that both direct and indirect global emerging markets consumer plays are trading at a premium to the market on 12-month forward P/Es - around 40 percent for the indirect plays and around 60 percent for the direct plays.

"However, we would note that the P/E of indirect plays relative to that of direct plays is now below historical average levels," the broker adds.

