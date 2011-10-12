Shares in Laird Group gain 3 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as UBS upgrades its rating for the electronics and technology group to "buy" from "neutral", citing the stock's healthy growth potential and its attractive valuation.

"We believe the long term growth potential for most of Laird's end-markets remains healthy, particularly for smartphones, tablets, telematics and M2M (machine-to-machine technology)," UBS says in a note.

"While we recognize the potential headwind from macro uncertainties in some of Laird's end markets, particularly PCs and consumer electronics, we believe the secular growth in smartphones/tablets is likely to offset this," the broker adds.

However, in an attempt to de-risk its numbers, UBS has lowered its earnings forecasts for Laird by 3-17 percent for 2011/12, leading it to cut its target price for the stock to 160 pence from 185 pence.

