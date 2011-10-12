BRUSSELS Oct 12 Shares of Belgian medical equipment and services company Arseus rise as much as 9 percent, following an article in Belgium's main business daily that it has received a takeover approach.

Arseus declines to comment.

"It seems to me that the talks are still at a very early stage," analyst Jan De Kerpel at KBC Securities says.

"Waterland Private Equity already has a 25 percent stake in the company and if you compare that to the stakes they hold in other companies, it's quite small. I don't know whether Waterland would be active here, but it wouldn't surprise me," De Kerpel says.

